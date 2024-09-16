Navi Mumbai: Three Nigerian Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Koparkhairane, Narcotics Worth Rs 75 Lakh Seized

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrested three Nigerian nationals in Koparkhairane for allegedly trafficking drugs. The operation resulted in the seizure of mephedrone powder and cocaine valued at Rs 75 lakh.

On September 14, Police Naik Sanjay Phulkar from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off regarding drug activity involving three Nigerian nationals. The suspects were reportedly selling cocaine and mephedrone (MD) powder near the Poshirdevi Mhatre Kuldaivat Temple in Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai.

Following this lead, under the supervision of ACP Bhau Saheb Dhole of the Economic Offenses Wing, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell—including Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde and Assistant Police Inspectors Shrikant Naidu, Nilesh Dhumal, Sachin Kokare, and other officers—conducted a raid at the specified location. The raid resulted in the arrest of three Nigerian nationals: Silvasa Nachor, 42, Izike Donatus Obumua, 40, and Sunday Iziobi, 42, all of whom reside at House No. 354, Anand Bhavan Building, Sector 19, Koparkhairane. The suspects are originally from Nigeria.

The police recovered 302 grams of narcotics from the suspects, which included 101 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 25.38 lakh and 201 grams of cocaine worth Rs 50.30 lakh, totalling Rs 75.68 lakh in seized drugs.

A case has been registered at Koparkhairane Police Station under sections 8(c), 21(b), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. The investigation is ongoing, led by Police Inspector Sandeep Nigde of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

As part of an anti-drug campaign spearheaded by Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, senior officers including Additional Police Commissioner Sanjay Yenpure, Crime Branch Additional Commissioner Deepak Sakore, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale have directed strict and effective action against those involved in drug trafficking, sale, and consumption.