Navi Mumbai To Become Drone Manufacturing Hub As RRP Defence Ltd and CYGR to Set Up Facility Under 'Make in India' Initiative

RRP Defence Ltd, formerly known as Euro Asia Exports Limited, in collaboration with Franco-American firm CYGR, will set up a drone manufacturing unit in Navi Mumbai under the Make in India initiative. According to the news agency IANS, the facility will produce tactical, surveillance, and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) drones by leveraging global technology and Indian expertise.

RRP Defence Ltd and CYGR have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an advanced drone manufacturing unit in India. This initiative aligns with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programmes, which aim to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities.

As per the agreement, RRP Defence Ltd will hold a 90% stake, while CYGR will hold the remaining 10%. The joint venture will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and a dedicated R&D centre in Navi Mumbai. The focus will be on developing next-generation drones for defence, surveillance, and other strategic applications, with an emphasis on local production, technology transfer, and skill development.