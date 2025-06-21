Navi Mumbai to Host First-Ever Redevelopment Exhibition on June 29

Navi Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at unlocking the redevelopment potential of aging and dilapidated buildings across prime nodes in Navi Mumbai, the youth wing of CREDAI MCHI (Navi Mumbai and Raigad units) will host a one-day Mega Redevelopment Exhibition on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The event will bring together 30 leading developers from Navi Mumbai who will showcase their redevelopment portfolios and engage directly with more than 750 housing societies from Navi Mumbai and Raigad currently exploring redevelopment opportunities.

“This exhibition is not just about redevelopment—it’s about reshaping the future of Navi Mumbai,” said Jitesh Agrawal, President of CREDAI MCHI Youth and Managing Director of Anant Realty. “We’re offering housing societies a transparent and empowering platform to make informed decisions and connect with trusted developers.”

Amit Haware, Immediate Past President of CREDAI MCHI Youth, underscored the broader vision: “Redevelopment is more than a business opportunity—it is a social responsibility. This platform fosters trust, transparency, and progress, ensuring safer, modern, and sustainable living spaces.”

The exhibition is being hailed as a landmark collaborative effort by a new generation of real estate leaders to drive structured, people-centric redevelopment across Navi Mumbai. Backed by strong institutional support and overwhelming community participation, the event is expected to accelerate the city’s transformation and unlock its true housing potential.

Key highlights of the exhibition include:

Participation from 30 reputed real estate developers

Representation from over 750 registered housing societies

One-on-one interactions between society members and developers

Expert guidance on legal, technical, and regulatory aspects of redevelopment

Official support from MMRDA, NMMC, PMC, and CIDCO