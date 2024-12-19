Navi Mumbai to Host Swachh Half Marathon 2024, Promoting Fitness and Cleanliness on December 22

Navi Mumbai, celebrated for its exceptional achievements under the Swachh Bharat Mission, is gearing up to host the Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon 2024 on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The event seeks to inspire a healthy lifestyle and strengthen the city’s commitment to cleanliness, bringing together thousands of citizens for a unified cause.

The marathon, organized in collaboration with Let's Celebrate Fitness, will kick off at 5:00 AM from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters in Sector 15, CBD Belapur. Runners will traverse the scenic Palm Beach Road, spreading the message of cleanliness and health. The event features three distance categories: 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km.

Dr. Kailas Shinde, Municipal Commissioner, emphasized the larger purpose of the event, stating, “This marathon is not just about running; it is about spreading awareness of the symbiotic relationship between cleanliness and health.”

He urged citizens to actively participate, highlighting the event’s role in fostering a sense of community and responsibility. “Navi Mumbai citizens need to participate in large numbers, showcasing their commitment to a cleaner and healthier city,” Dr. Shinde added.

With the city’s residents known for their dedication to maintaining cleanliness and fitness, the Swachh Navi Mumbai Half Marathon 2024 is expected to be a grand success, further bolstering Navi Mumbai’s reputation as a model for urban excellence. Citizens interested in participating can register using the following Google link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/dsbwxvikLmxUuQQQ7.