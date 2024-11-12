Navi Mumbai: Toll Collector Crushed to Death on Roadpali Flyover; Truck Driver Arrested

In a tragic accident on Saturday evening, a speeding truck struck and killed a 32-year-old toll collector, Sandeep Mishra, near the Foodland Company in Roadpali. Mishra was crushed between two vehicles and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The truck driver initially fled but turned himself in at the Kalamboli police station on Monday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when Mishra was checking toll receipts for a heavy vehicle. As traffic often builds up on the Roadpali flyover during the evening rush, especially with the heavy flow of vehicles from the Taloja industrial area, the situation is prone to congestion and accidents. According to reports, some vehicles even drive against traffic, adding to the hazards on this stretch of road.

Following the collision, toll staff rushed Mishra to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The police have since taken the truck driver, identified as Bilal Ahmed Hazrat Ali, into custody. Ali has been booked with charges under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act, including reckless driving and causing death by negligence.

In response to increasing traffic issues, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have stationed wardens at critical intersections, including the Roadpali junction, to assist in traffic management. This incident underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement and infrastructure improvements on the heavily congested routes around Navi Mumbai.