Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert: Major Traffic Restrictions Near D.Y. Patil Stadium for A.R. Rahman Show on May 3, Check Alternate Routes

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic police have issued an advisory regaeding major traffic restrictions around D.Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul, on May 3, 2025, in view of the much-anticipated A.R. Rahman live concert.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM on the day of the event, several key roads near the stadium will be closed to general traffic and parking to ensure the smooth movement of artists, VIP guests, and to avoid congestion.

The restricted zones include the service road between Bhimashankar Society and L.P. Rickshaw Stand, as well as routes covering L.P. Signal, D.Y. Patil University Gate, Shivaji Chowk, Shanimandir Arch, D.Y. Patil Hospital Gate Road, Shanimandir R.R. Patil Garden, Parijat Gym Chowk, and Bhimashankar Cut.

In addition, parking will be prohibited on the Pune-lane side service road of the Sion-Panvel Highway from Hydrelia Company to Shiravane Tunnel, Shivajinagar, L.P. Bridge Signal, Punyanagari Junction, and Uran Phata Bridge Signal.

Alternative Routes Suggested

Vehicles from Turbhe MIDC can take the Punyanagari-Uran Phata route.

Vehicles from Hydrelia Company can proceed straight via Shiravane Tunnel and Shivajinagar without right turns to reach Uran Phata through Punyanagari.

Importantly, these restrictions will not apply to emergency services such as police, fire brigade, ambulances, government vehicles, or vehicles with official event passes.

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience on the day of the concert.