Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down on Auto-Rickshaw Violations, Collect ₹3 Lakh in Fines from Over 2,100 Drivers

Navi Mumbai: In response to a surge in complaints from vigilant citizens, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police launched a crackdown on errant auto-rickshaw drivers across the city. A total of 2,142 drivers were penalized for violations ranging from fare refusal to overloading, with fines amounting to over ₹3 lakh collected during the enforcement drive.

The complaints received by the authorities primarily involved instances of drivers refusing fares, carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity, and flouting various traffic rules.

To address these issues, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department conducted a special drive from May 1 to May 23, 2025. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Yenpure, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vitthal Kubde.

Of the total penalized drivers, 857 were fined ₹48,100 for refusing to accept fares, while 1,285 drivers were booked for carrying excess passengers and fined ₹55,200. Overall, the department collected ₹3,03,300 in penalties during the campaign.

The Navi Mumbai Police have affirmed that similar enforcement actions will continue to be taken against drivers and vehicle owners who disregard traffic regulations. Authorities have urged all rickshaw drivers and owners to strictly follow traffic laws and cooperate with the department to ensure smooth and safe transportation across the city.