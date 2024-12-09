Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down on Over 7 Lakh Violations in 2024

In the first ten months of 2024, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have taken action against over 735,000 vehicles for violating traffic rules. Despite facing penalties—some drivers multiple times—many offenders remain undeterred, contributing to traffic congestion and minor accidents across the city.

Hotspots of Repeat Offenders

According to the traffic department, repeat violations are most frequent in areas like Panvel and Uran, where unruly driving exacerbates traffic conditions.

All 16 branches of the traffic police have been actively cracking down on violations such as reckless driving, jumping signals, illegal parking, and failing to wear seat belts or helmets. These efforts aim to instill discipline among negligent drivers and prevent accidents. However, the growing number of offenses highlights persistent challenges in enforcing traffic rules effectively.

Record Penalties and Fines Collected

From January to October 2024, traffic police issued penalties 13 times higher than during the same period last year. A staggering Rs 13 crore in fines has been collected, with efforts underway to recover dues from defaulters.

Leading Violators

Autorickshaw and two-wheeler riders are among the most frequent violators in Navi Mumbai and Panvel. While intersections monitored by traffic police show some compliance, the absence of enforcement often leads to a breakdown in discipline. Instances of honking and pressuring rule-abiding drivers to break signals are common, escalating to disputes and, at times, criminal cases.