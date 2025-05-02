Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Vehicle Entry & Parking Banned for A.R. Rahman Concert

Navi Mumbai, April 30, 2025 – The Navi Mumbai Police have issued a traffic control notification ahead of the world-class music concert by legendary musician A. R. Rahman, set to take place at Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium, Nerul, on May 3, 2025. In a bid to ensure the safety of attendees and to prevent traffic congestion, the police have imposed a strict ban on the movement, entry, and parking of heavy and oversized vehicles across all city roads during the event.

The concert, scheduled from 2:00 PM to midnight, is expected to attract a large crowd, including artists, VIPs, and spectators. To ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of all those involved, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has enforced this restriction.

The ban will apply within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate on May 3, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM. This move is designed to minimize traffic disruptions and ensure the smooth operation of the event.

However, the restrictions will not apply to vehicles involved in essential services, such as police vehicles, fire brigade units, ambulances, government vehicles, and other emergency service vehicles. Additionally, vehicles holding official event management passes will be exempt from the ban.

The Navi Mumbai Police have urged the public to cooperate fully with these measures to ensure both the safety and success of the concert, which is expected to be a major draw for locals and visitors alike.