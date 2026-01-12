Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Municipal Election 2026 Sees Route Closures Near Polling and Counting Centres From January 14 to 16 - Check Alternate Routes

Municipal corporation elections are just days away, with polling scheduled on January 15. Against this backdrop, Navi Mumbai will witness major traffic changes on key routes to ensure the smooth conduct of the election process. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced diversions and restrictions starting January 14 to facilitate the safe movement of EVMs, polling personnel, and election materials. Citizens have been advised to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with authorities, as these arrangements will remain in force during polling and counting days to avoid congestion and maintain law and order.

Major restrictions in Vashi

Traffic restrictions will be enforced in parts of Vashi from January 14 to January 16, between 6 am and 9 pm. These measures coincide with EVM transportation on January 14, polling on January 15, and vote counting on January 16. A strongroom has been established at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation swimming pool building in Sector 12 for wards 16, 17, and 18. Election materials will be distributed from this location. With three polling centres in the vicinity, traffic has been suspended on select routes to ensure uninterrupted movement of election officials.

Traffic changes in Koparkhairane

Traffic movement from Koparkhairane towards Vashi railway station has been diverted. Vehicles will not be allowed to ply between Blue Diamond Junction and Basin Catholic Bank Junction. Similarly, traffic from Vashi railway station towards Koparkhairane will remain closed from Catholic Bank Junction to Perfect Ceramic–IDBI Bank Junction. These restrictions aim to reduce congestion and ensure smooth passage for election-related vehicles during the polling and counting period.

Also Read: Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026: Ladki Bahin Yojana Aid Sparks Row as SEC Seeks Clarification on Pre-Poll Disbursal