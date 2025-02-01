Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: No Entry and No Parking for Ijtema in Kharghar; Check Details

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification proposing "No Entry" restrictions for all vehicle types, partial route modifications, and designated "No Parking" zones to ensure smooth traffic flow in Kharghar during a religious gathering (Ijtima) on February 1 and 2.

According to the Kharghar Traffic Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police, the event will take place from the night of January 31 to midnight on February 2 at Corporate Park, Kharghar, with an expected attendance of around 50,000 people. Significant traffic congestion is anticipated due to the location’s proximity to a busy route. To manage this, authorities have proposed traffic restrictions, including vehicle entry bans, route adjustments, and parking prohibitions.

These restrictions will be in effect on February 1 and 2 from 6:00 AM to 12:00 Midnight due to the Ijtima religious gathering.

1) No Entry:

A No Entry restriction is imposed on both sides of the road from Owe Village Police Check Post to J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage, except for police vehicles, government vehicles, and essential service vehicles.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles coming from Prashant Corner towards Owe Village Police Check Post and heading towards J Kumar Circle should turn left at Owe Village Junction and proceed to their destination. Vehicles coming from Owe Village Junction towards Owe Village Police Check Post and heading towards J Kumar Circle should turn right at Owe Village Police Check Post via Prashant Corner and proceed to their destination. Vehicles coming from Shilp Chowk towards J Kumar Circle and Owe Village Police Check Post should take a right or left turn at Green Heritage Chowk and proceed to their destination.

No Parking Zones:

No Parking is imposed on both lanes from Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk to Gram Vikas Bhavan to Gurudwara to Owe Village Junction. No Parking is imposed on both sides of the road from Owe Village Police Check Post to J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage. No Parking is imposed on both routes from Gram Vikas Bhavan to Green Heritage to Central Park Metro Station.

Exemptions:

This notification does not apply to fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, ambulances, government vehicles, and all vehicles engaged in essential services.