Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: No Entry and No Parking for Ijtema in Kharghar; Check Details
By Amit Srivastava | Published: February 1, 2025 09:18 AM2025-02-01T09:18:38+5:302025-02-01T09:27:25+5:30
The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification proposing "No Entry" restrictions for all vehicle types, partial route ...
The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification proposing "No Entry" restrictions for all vehicle types, partial route modifications, and designated "No Parking" zones to ensure smooth traffic flow in Kharghar during a religious gathering (Ijtima) on February 1 and 2.
According to the Kharghar Traffic Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police, the event will take place from the night of January 31 to midnight on February 2 at Corporate Park, Kharghar, with an expected attendance of around 50,000 people. Significant traffic congestion is anticipated due to the location’s proximity to a busy route. To manage this, authorities have proposed traffic restrictions, including vehicle entry bans, route adjustments, and parking prohibitions.
These restrictions will be in effect on February 1 and 2 from 6:00 AM to 12:00 Midnight due to the Ijtima religious gathering.
1) No Entry:
A No Entry restriction is imposed on both sides of the road from Owe Village Police Check Post to J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage, except for police vehicles, government vehicles, and essential service vehicles.
Alternative Routes:
- Vehicles coming from Prashant Corner towards Owe Village Police Check Post and heading towards J Kumar Circle should turn left at Owe Village Junction and proceed to their destination.
- Vehicles coming from Owe Village Junction towards Owe Village Police Check Post and heading towards J Kumar Circle should turn right at Owe Village Police Check Post via Prashant Corner and proceed to their destination.
- Vehicles coming from Shilp Chowk towards J Kumar Circle and Owe Village Police Check Post should take a right or left turn at Green Heritage Chowk and proceed to their destination.
No Parking Zones:
- No Parking is imposed on both lanes from Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk to Gram Vikas Bhavan to Gurudwara to Owe Village Junction.
- No Parking is imposed on both sides of the road from Owe Village Police Check Post to J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage.
- No Parking is imposed on both routes from Gram Vikas Bhavan to Green Heritage to Central Park Metro Station.
Exemptions:
This notification does not apply to fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles, ambulances, government vehicles, and all vehicles engaged in essential services.Open in app