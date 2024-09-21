Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory for Major Events in Airoli on September 22; Check Diversions and Alternate Routes

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has issued a notification regarding traffic diversions in Airoli on September 22 due to two major events expected to draw large crowds. These include the funeral procession of Bhante Jyotiratna Mahathero and the Bhumipujan ceremony at Koli Bhavan. Dignitaries and VIPs from across Maharashtra will attend the events.

The funeral procession for Mahathero will begin at the Vipassana Center in Sector 6, Airoli. It will proceed through Khedekar Chowk in Sector 5 and turn left at Garam Masala Hotel towards the crematorium in Sector 9. Additionally, the Bhumipujan ceremony will lead to increased traffic in the area.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, all traffic heading towards Mumbai will be closed from Rabale MIDC Police Station to Mulund Toll Plaza on September 22, from 3 PM to 8 PM.

The alternate routes are as follows:

1. For Vehicles Heading to Mumbai: Drivers can take the Belapur-Thane Road, proceeding straight via Kalwa from Rabale MIDC Police Station to their desired destination.

2. For Traffic Coming from Thane-Kalwa Towards Mumbai: Vehicles should turn right at Patni Circle and proceed via Airoli, moving through Airoli Sectors 19 and 20. Turn right at Icchapurti Ganesh Temple, then take another right at the MSEB office. Continue past New Horizon School, turn left after DAV School, and make a final left at Sector 10 near the water tank to head towards Mumbai.

Please note that this traffic control notification does not apply to police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, and other essential service vehicles.