Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles Continue Until Eid-e-Milad Ends

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has extended the ban on heavy and bulky goods vehicles from entering, passing through, or parking on any roads within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

This restriction, initially imposed due to the large-scale organization of Ganesh idol immersion and processions for Ganpati Visarjan on September 17, will now remain in effect due to Eid-e-Milad celebrations on September 18.

To ensure smooth traffic management and the seamless celebration of Eid-e-Milad, the department has made partial changes to the initial traffic control notification. The prohibition on heavy and bulky vehicles will now continue until the conclusion of the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 18.