Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closures Announced from February 4 to 11 for Girder Launch in Airoli

Navi Mumbai: The Rabale Traffic Division has announced a temporary nighttime road closure at key junctions in Airoli for girder launching work. The affected locations include the Mulund-Airoli Creek Bridge (Airoli end), Bharat Bijlee Junction, and Prabuddha Chowk near the Fire Brigade building.

According to an official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, the closures will be effective from February 4 to February 11, between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM. During this period, all types of vehicles will be prohibited from passing through or parking at these locations.

Alternative Routes for Commuters:

Vehicles heading towards Sector 1, 2, and 3 from Belapur-Thane Road via Bharat Bijlee Signal should proceed straight through Fire Brigade Chowk, take a right turn at Shriram Vidyalaya, and continue to their destination. Residents of the affected area traveling towards Thane-Belapur Road can use the underpass near Airoli Station to reach their destination.

Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and follow traffic diversions. Authorities have urged motorists to cooperate to ensure smooth execution of the infrastructure work.