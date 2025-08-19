Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Jam on Thane-Belapur Road Near Mahape Bridge (Watch Video)

Heavy vehicular traffic jams on the Thane-Belapur road near the Mahape Bridge due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the city on Tuesday, August 19. Waterlogging is also reported under the underpass bridge at Sanpada Bhuyari Marg in Navi Mumbai.

Three days of nonstop rainfall brought the city to a standstill on Tuesday. Vashi recorded the heaviest rainfall in the region. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday (August 18) and Tuesday (August 19) to avoid untoward incidents and students' security amid rough weather conditions.

Visuals From Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rains caused waterlogging, leading to a traffic jam near Mahape Bridge on Thane-Belapur Road pic.twitter.com/9zeWVass1Q — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging under the Mahape Bridge on Thane–Belapur Road, leaving a bus stranded in the water pic.twitter.com/g3tDWBoPo4 — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in several areas of Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Turbhe, and Sanpada. Several major junctions were submerged under water in the early hours of Tuesday due to continued overnight rains. Vehicles were seen struggling to navigate on flooded roads.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in the APMC market pic.twitter.com/W0mpKxnOOV — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

The APMC market in Vashi was flooded as the water level rose about 1.5 feet at the entrance due to the lack of a proper drainage system, which led to difficulties for pedestrians.

While neighbouring Panvel was also lashed with rains, which caused waterlogging in several places. Water also entered homes in low-lying areas and flooded the Panvel railway station, leading to delays in Central Railway train services of at least 20 to 30 minutes in the early hours.

The water stock in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) rose to 2 to 5% in just three days amid territorial rains in catchment areas. The water stock in Barvi Dam in Thane reached 100%, while in Dhamni, it was 94.6% and in Morbe Dam, it was 91.5%.