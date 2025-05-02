Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Restrictions in Rabale From May 3 to June 1 for Mulund-Airoli Creek Bridge Work

Navi Mumbai: In a move to facilitate critical infrastructure work, the Navi Mumbai Police have issued a notification regarding traffic restrictions in the Rabale area. The announcement pertains to the segment launching work on the Mulund-Airoli Creek Bridge, located near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Garden in front of Sector 4, Airoli Post Office. This vital work will take place between May 3, 2025, and June 1, 2025.

According to the traffic department, all vehicles will be prohibited from using the road from Jama Masjid, Sector 17, to Shriram Vidyalaya during the segment launching operation. The restriction will be in effect 24 hours a day, starting from 12:01 AM on May 3, 2025, until 11:59 PM on June 1, 2025. This measure is intended to ensure the safety and smooth execution of the project.

The notification specifically applies to all vehicles except those belonging to J Kumar Infra Projects Limited, which is carrying out the work. During this period, the following alternate routes have been suggested for commuters:

For vehicles traveling from Patni Road towards Sector 3: Vehicles will be diverted to the right at Jama Masjid and continue via the road in front of Sector 17 Datta Mandir.

For vehicles coming from Bharat Bijli towards Shriram Vidyalaya: Vehicles will be diverted to the left and will use the Airoli Sector 5 road to reach their destination.

These traffic adjustments are part of an ongoing effort to upgrade the city's infrastructure and ensure smoother connectivity for the future. Motorists are urged to follow the traffic advisories and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid delays.