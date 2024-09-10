Navi Mumbai Triple Murder: Brother and Sister-in-Law Arrested for Brutal Killing of Family

A recent triple murder in Karjat has sent shockwaves through the community. The brutal killings of a man, his pregnant wife, and their young son, who were found dumped in a ditch near their home, have now led to significant developments. The police have arrested the victim's brother, Hanumant Patil, and his wife. Hanumant is alleged to have committed the murders with an axe, and it appears he meticulously planned the crime. The victims—35-year-old Madan Patil, his pregnant wife Anisha, and their 11-year-old son Vivek—were discovered dead on Sunday morning by locals heading to a ritual. The bodies showed signs of having been attacked with a sharp weapon.

Following a thorough investigation, the Raigad police apprehended Hanumant Patil and his wife. The motive behind the crime was a dispute over property. Hanumant allegedly murdered his brother and the entire family while they were asleep, using an axe to strike them on the head. Under the guidance of Raigad District Police Superintendent Somnath Gharge, and led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhula Dnyaneshwar Tele, five investigative teams were formed. It was revealed that Hanumant had carefully orchestrated the murders. He pretended to be staying at his maternal uncle's house for Ganesh Chaturthi, but returned that night to commit the crime before going back to his uncle's house and attending the morning celebrations.

Suspicion grew around Hanumant as the investigation progressed. Despite his initial attempts to mislead the authorities, inconsistencies in his story and CCTV footage showing him traveling between locations led to his arrest. Hanumant eventually confessed to the murders after extensive interrogation.