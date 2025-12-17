Navi Mumbai: Two More Girls Go Missing from Kharghar and Koparkhairane as Missing Children Count Rises to 458

Concerns over the safety of young children in Navi Mumbai have once again come to the forefront after two girls were reported missing from different parts of the city. The incidents were reported from Kharghar and Koparkhairane, sparking fear and anxiety among parents and residents. Repeated cases of minors going missing have intensified public concern and raised serious questions about law and order in the fast-growing urban region. Families are increasingly worried about their children’s safety during routine activities such as travelling to school or tuition classes. These developments have underscored the urgent need for stronger preventive measures and swift administrative action.

The rising number of missing children cases in Navi Mumbai has become a major cause of concern for citizens and child safety advocates. The frequency with which such incidents are being reported suggests deeper systemic issues that require immediate attention. Residents feel that existing safety mechanisms are inadequate to deal with the situation effectively. The growing trend has drawn attention to gaps in policing, surveillance, and coordination among authorities. Many believe that without urgent corrective steps, the problem could worsen further, putting more children at risk and increasing public mistrust in the city’s security framework.

According to official data released by the Navi Mumbai Police, as many as 458 boys and girls have been reported missing so far. This alarming figure has sent shockwaves across the city and highlighted the scale of the problem. The large number of missing children has increased pressure on law enforcement agencies and raised concerns at the state level as well. Officials acknowledge that such numbers point to a serious challenge that goes beyond routine investigations. The data has intensified calls for stronger child protection systems, faster response mechanisms, and more effective monitoring across urban and suburban areas.

Taking note of the growing incidents, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray wrote a detailed letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, expressing deep concern over the missing girls’ cases in Navi Mumbai. In his letter, Thackeray urged the government to examine whether an organised racket or human trafficking network could be behind these disappearances. He called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter. In response, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the concerns would be addressed seriously and directed the police to take strict and appropriate action.

Meanwhile, citizens have stepped up demands for immediate measures to ensure the safety of children across Navi Mumbai. Residents are urging authorities to install more CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas and increase police patrolling in residential localities. Parents have also requested the deployment of special investigation teams to speed up the search for missing children. Many feel that dedicated teams, combined with enhanced surveillance and community participation, could help curb such incidents. Public opinion reflects growing pressure on the administration to act decisively and restore confidence in the city’s safety environment.