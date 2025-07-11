Navi Mumbai Water Crisis: CIDCO’s 48-Hour Cut Stretches Into Third Day, Residents Outraged Over Prolonged Shortage

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has suspended water supply for 48 hours across several Navi Mumbai nodes including Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, and Taloja, triggering sharp public outrage.The water cut, which began on July 9 (Wednesday) and continued through July 10 (Thursday) has enterd third day. Although CIDCO has announced that water supply will resume on Friday, July 11, it will be at low pressure and in reduced quantity.

Citizens, particularly from Kharghar, have taken to social media to express frustration. Many allege that water scarcity has long been a persistent issue in the node. In Kharghar’s 12 villages, for instance, residents claim they receive water for barely 30 minutes, twice a day—even under normal circumstances. Ulwe residents, too, have raised concerns, stating they experienced a water shortage for more than three days prior to the official announcement.

Several housing societies have reportedly been forced to rely on costly private tankers. “It’s not just about the inconvenience. Every unplanned water cut adds a financial burden on us,” a resident from Ulwe told The Free Press Journal. Despite CIDCO’s advisory asking citizens to use water judiciously during the repair period, locals argue that such temporary solutions are not enough. They are now demanding a permanent and transparent water supply system to prevent repeated disruptions. Navi Mumbai is going through a real water crisis driven by rapid urbanization, outdated pipelines, and supply–demand mismatches. While authorities are taking steps—both urgent (shut‑downs, advisories) and strategic (large-scale infrastructure projects)—residents are still grappling with unreliable delivery.