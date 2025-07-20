Navi Mumbai: Water Crisis Worsens in Ulwe as Activists Seek Relief for Residents

Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area is slowing inching towards becoming a high-density residential and infrastructure hub — thanks to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and mass PMAY housing allotments — basic services like drinking water remain in disarray, leaving residents angry, helpless, and at growing risk.

Now as per a TOI report, social activists from Ulwe have approached authorities regarding the critical water situation in their node. Led by Sachin Raje Yerunkar, activists including Chandrakant Bakalkar, Gajanan Jadhav, Sai Paikade, and Shashikant Kamble met Cidco officials, pressing their demand to address the urgent water crisis. The current water supply is insufficient for Ulwe's growing population, alleged the activists. Cidco said that plans are being charted out to supply additional water to cater to this node.

Larger residential towers in sectors 8, 9, and 10 receive adequate water, whilst smaller societies struggle to get their quota. Ironically, societies in sector 9 were without water for six months, with irregular and inadequate govt tanker service. The high-rise zone in the hilly region of sector 17 and Javale village, under Cidco's jurisdiction, faces severe water shortages. Sectors 15, 16, and 17 experience distribution issues due to pipeline routing, and buildings near Bamandongri station lack water supply, said Yerunkar.

The absence of a Master Balancing Tank (MBR) in Ulwe results in persistent low-pressure supply, with complete interruption during dam maintenance, said Bakalkar. The brief water supply duration fails to meet minimum requirements. The activists submitted proposals for immediate implementation and requested Cidco to develop a comprehensive water supply plan considering Ulwe's rapid development. A local resident, Dr Bhushan Patil, said that Cidco failed to live up to its promises for uninterrupted water supply.The activists also demanded that new construction permits be suspended until these issues are resolved. "

As per sources, the population of this node crossed 2 lakh in the last few years, and more due to the commencement of suburban train services between Nerul and Uran. The extended issue of inconsistent water supply has left residents relying heavily on private water tankers, leading to increased expenses and growing frustration.