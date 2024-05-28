Navi Mumbai Water Cut: 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in These Areas Of Chembur on May 29-30

To facilitate water line connection work at Vashi Naka, the water supply in several areas of Chembur will be shut down for 24 hours from 10 am on May 29 to 10 am on May 30. According to the BMC, the work involves cross-connecting 450mm and 750mm diameter water mains at B D Patil Road, Vashi Naka. This will take place from May 29, 2024, to May 30, 2024. During this period, the water supply will be interrupted, affecting several areas under the M East and M West wards.

The areas that will experience no water supply under the M East ward include Laxmi Colony, Rane Chawl, Nityanand Baug Tolaram Colony, Shri Ram Nagar, J.J Wadi, Sheth Heights, Dongre Park, Tata Colony, BPCL Colony, HPCL Colony, Gavanpada, HPCL Refinery, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power Thermal Plant, BARC, and Varun Beverages.

Also Read: Mumbai: Enhanced Fire Safety Checks in City Malls After Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire

Similarly, under the M West ward, the water supply will be cut off for 24 hours in Mahulgaon, Ambapada, Jijamata Nagar, Vashi Naka, Mysore Colony, Khadi Machine, R C Road, Shahaji Nagar, Collector Colony, Sindhi Colony, Laldongar, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Navjeevan Society, and Old Barrack Chembur Camp. The municipal administration has appealed to residents of the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously.