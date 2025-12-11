Navi Mumbai Water Cut: MIDC Announces Water Supply Shortages in Uran on Tuesdays and Fridays in December to Conserve Ransai Dam

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has announced a reduction in water supply from the Ransai Dam in Uran, to be implemented twice weekly in December, following a decrease in the dam’s water levels, reported The Free Press Journal. According to Loksatta, the reservoir’s low storage capacity resulted in the wastage of lakhs of litres of water during the monsoon season. Residents of Uran will now face a scheduled reduction in supply every Tuesday and Friday, as the region’s daily demand of around 41 million litres exceeds the MIDC’s current supply capacity of 30 million litres, reported The Free Press Journal. This measure aims to conserve water and ensure availability until June 2026, reported The Free Press Journal.

The water shortage in Uran highlights the broader strain on the region’s resources, which has been exacerbated by rapid urbanisation and increased daily consumption. Authorities emphasise that this conservation strategy is essential to prevent a critical crisis in the coming months. Residents are being advised to use water judiciously, and local authorities are closely monitoring the dam’s levels. With the scheduled cuts, households and businesses will need to adapt to limited availability, making awareness and careful planning crucial to manage day-to-day water needs efficiently.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is also set to face major water disruptions due to pipeline connection work. The BMC will carry out maintenance in K East (Jogeshwari, Andheri East), H East (Khar, Bandra East), and G North (Dharavi) wards from 9 am Friday to 9 am Saturday, affecting supply for 24 hours. Work will involve connecting 1,800-mm Tansa West, 1,200-mm, 2,400-mm Vaitarna, and 1,500-mm pipelines. On December 12, areas such as Dharavi Loop Road, Mahim Phatak, and Vasant Oasis will face no water supply, while on December 13, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Kamgar Vasti, Omanagar, CST Road, and several surrounding localities will experience water cuts, with some locations experiencing low water pressure.