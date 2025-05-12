Navi Mumbai Water Cut: No Supply in These Areas on May 14 and 15 Due to Pipeline Repairs

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a 24-hour water supply shutdown across several parts of the city on May 14 and 15 due to ongoing repair work on the Morbe main water channel. The civic body stated that repeated leakages near the Agroli Bridge and below Chikhale village have made it necessary to begin the second phase of the water channel replacement project.

As part of this work, water supply from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant to all NMMC areas will be suspended from 12:00 noon on Wednesday, May 14, to 12:00 noon on Thursday, May 15. The affected areas include Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli. Residents in these areas will face a complete water cut on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Additionally, on Thursday evening, there will be low pressure and inadequate supply.

The disruption will also affect direct tap connections on the main water channel within the NMMC area. Furthermore, water supply to Kharghar and Kamothe, which fall under CIDCO jurisdiction, will remain closed for the same 24-hour period.

NMMC has appealed to citizens to store water in advance and use it sparingly during the outage. The civic body has requested public cooperation to ensure the essential repair work is carried out smoothly.