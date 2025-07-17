Navi Mumbai Water Cut on July 18 & 19: Supply to Be Affected in Belapur, Vashi, Nerul, and Many Areas

A significant water upgrade by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is scheduled to begin on July 18. This upgradation work will lead to an 18-hour total water outage at numerous important city nodes. On July 18, the closure will start at 10 a.m. and run until 4 a.m. on July 19. Water supplies in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Kharghar, and Kamothe would be impacted, leaving thousands of people without water for nearly a day. The water cut is intended to facilitate the connection of a newly constructed 1700 mm diameter pipeline at Nerul Sector-46, Akshar Building, to the main Morbe water supply line. The new line that was put in along Palm Beach Road is expected to steady and strengthen Navi Mumbai's water delivery infrastructure in the upcoming years.

Arvind Shinde, additional city engineer, Water Supply, NMMC, told Mid-Day that it will take about 18 hours to finish the connection work. During this time, we ask for cooperation from all citizens. Future inhabitants will substantially benefit from this renovation, which is a part of our long-term goal to strengthen the water network.

NMMC has issued a warning that the water supply will be low in pressure and insufficient in certain places on Saturday evening. As the water supply will be disrupted for 18 hours and the scale of the shutdown is huge, tanker services will not be fully available. Residents and housing societies have been notified to store water and avoid water wastage. All information would be disseminated through NMMC's official website and social media accounts, officials stated. It is advised that citizens get ready adequately as per the given situation.