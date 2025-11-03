Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Several Areas Including Belapur, Nerul, and Vashi to Face 18-Hour Outage for Essential Repair Work

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced that several areas of the city will face an 18-hour water supply shutdown on November 4 due to essential maintenance work on the water pipeline network. According to an official statement, the supply will remain suspended from 9 a.m. on November 4 until 3 a.m. on November 5. The civic body stated that the temporary disruption is necessary to install new valves and connect a newly laid pipeline to the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant to enhance system efficiency.

The NMMC said the maintenance activity is part of its ongoing efforts to upgrade the city’s water distribution infrastructure and ensure a more reliable supply in the coming months. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the civic body mentioned that major localities such as Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Kharghar, and Kamothe will be affected. Residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the disruption. The NMMC added that although supply is expected to resume early Wednesday morning, water pressure may remain low for some time.

The corporation urged citizens to cooperate during the maintenance period to help facilitate the smooth execution of the work. Meanwhile, last week, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) also carried out a 24-hour water supply shutdown in parts of Thane on November 1 for similar infrastructure upgrades. The civic body stated that the disruption was required to commission a newly laid 1,168 mm diameter water main connected to the Indiranagar pump — a crucial element of Thane’s water network. To integrate the new system, a valve was also installed on the 750 mm main pipeline at the Nitin Company Junction.

As a result of the shutdown, several areas, including Indiranagar, Srinagar, Waralipada, Kailasnagar Reno Tank, Rupadevi, Rupadevi Reno Tank, Ramnagar, Yeoor Air Force area, and Lokmanya area, experienced complete water suspension from 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, to 9 a.m. on Sunday, November 2. The TMC clarified that these works were essential to strengthen the city’s water distribution network and minimize future disruptions. Both NMMC and TMC have assured residents that these measures will significantly improve the overall water supply infrastructure and ensure greater reliability in the future.