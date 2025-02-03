Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Supply To Be Disrupted on February 4 Due to Pipeline Repairs, Check Affected Areas

Navi Mumbai– The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a scheduled water supply shutdown on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, due to urgent repair work on the Morbe main water pipeline near Belpada Metro Station.

The repair work will be carried out from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, leading to a complete water supply shutdown for 10 hours. As a result, several areas under NMMC’s jurisdiction, including Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli, will face a water supply disruption on the evening of February 4.

Moreover, direct tap connections from the municipal pipeline and water supply to Kamothe Node (CIDCO area) will also remain affected. Following the shutdown, low water pressure and inadequate supply are expected on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

The NMMC has urged residents to use water judiciously during this period and cooperate with the administration.