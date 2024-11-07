Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Supply to be Suspended in These Areas on November 7, Details Inside

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced a water supply shutdown on November 7 across its jurisdiction, including Kharghar and Kamothe under CIDCO, due to repairs on a pipeline leak in Nerul.

Water supply from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant will be halted from 10 a.m. to address the issue in the 1800 mm diameter main pipeline from Morbe Dam, located near the Akshar Building, Sector 46, Nerul, along Palm Beach Road.

Areas such as Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Ghansoli will experience a water cut on Thursday evening. NMMC's Water Supply Department has urged residents to store water and use it conservatively during this period. The water supply will be restored by Friday morning, but it will be at low pressure.