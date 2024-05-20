Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Vashi, Airoli and These Areas to Face 7-Hour Water Suspension on May 21

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) announced a planned water supply shutdown on May 20 to repair a leak in the main pipeline from the Morbe Dam. The shutdown will affect Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Ghansoli, Airoli, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, and other areas under the NMMC's jurisdiction.

The water supply will be halted from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM to facilitate repairs. Following the shutdown, residents can expect low water pressure for an unspecified duration as the system stabilizes.

The NMMC urges citizens to store water judiciously in advance of the shutdown. The civic body apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public's cooperation during this essential maintenance work.