Navi Mumbai Weather: Cloudy Skies Expected, Maximum Temperature to Hold Steady at 36 Degrees Celsius

Navi Mumbai is expected to experience similar weather conditions on Friday, with the maximum temperature reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates that on June 1, there will be cloudy weather, but the maximum temperature will remain at 36 degrees Celsius, the same as on Friday. On Thursday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius with 61% relative humidity.

Thursday saw temperatures rise to almost 35 degrees Celsius across both suburban and city regions. Even though a yellow alert remains in effect until Saturday, there is a possibility of light drizzles on Friday according to the latest weather forecast. Going forward, Nair predicts a brief increase in temperatures over the next couple of days, followed by a decrease. Furthermore, as temperatures climb, the city could see some light drizzles, as reported by The Indian Express.