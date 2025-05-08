Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast for May 8: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Rainfall Today

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has forecast cloudy skies for Navi Mumbai on Thursday, along with thunderstorms and rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31°C, which is approximately 3°C below normal.

Temperatures will range between 27°C and 31°C, accompanied by thunderstorms and rainfall.

The forecast for the next 48 hours predicts cloudy skies, with temperatures between 24°C and 32°C, and light rain or drizzle.

According to the Disaster Management team of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), 26.98 mm of rainfall was recorded on Wednesday within its jurisdiction, with the highest at 41 mm in Vashi. Additionally, two trees fell and three fire incidents were reported.