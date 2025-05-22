Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for May 22–24, NMMC Issues Public Advisory

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued an alert and stepped up preparedness in response to an Orange Alert issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai. The alert is in place from May 22 to May 24, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds in parts of the Thane district, which includes the NMMC jurisdiction.

Forecast:

On May 22, some parts of the district may experience thunderstorms with lightning, winds up to 50–60 km/h, and very heavy rainfall. On May 23 and 24, heavy rain is expected in several areas.

In light of this, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has held an emergency meeting with senior officials, including department heads and engineers, instructing all civic departments to remain on high alert. Rescue equipment is being rechecked, and teams have been directed to remain on standby for quick response and public assistance.

Safety Advisory for Citizens:

The civic body has also issued safety guidelines for residents, especially during thunderstorms:

Unplug and switch off electronic devices like TVs and computers.

Avoid using mobile and landline phones.

Stay indoors during lightning; seek shelter in safe structures if outdoors.

Keep away from electric poles and metal objects.

Do not take shelter under trees.

Download the Damini App for real-time lightning alerts.

Refrain from standing under trees, using phones, or touching electrical appliances during lightning.

Emergency Contact Numbers:

In case of emergencies, citizens can contact the Central Control Room at NMMC HQ at: 022-27567060 / 27567061 and Toll-Free: 1800222309 / 1800222310

All ward offices and fire stations across the city have also been mobilized and can be reached through designated numbers, which are available on the official NMMC website.

The public is urged to rely only on official updates from the Indian Meteorological Department via the Mausam website or apps like Mausam and Damini. NMMC has cautioned against believing or spreading unverified rumors related to weather alerts.

As Navi Mumbai prepares for a potential downpour, citizens are advised to remain alert and follow all safety protocols.