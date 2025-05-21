Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy with Chances of Moderate Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius in Navi Mumbai.

Despite no reports of waterlogging, nine incidents of tree or branch falls were reported across Navi Mumbai following heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, as per the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The city recorded approximately 55 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday.

According to the NMMC Disaster Control Room, the tree-fall incidents led to traffic congestion and minor damage to vehicles.

Koparkhairane ward received the highest rainfall at 29 mm, followed by Digha ward with 24 mm. The city’s average rainfall stood at 22 mm.

Meanwhile, rainfall in the dam’s catchment areas has helped raise water levels to 44.8 meters.