Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast for May 23 as Low-Pressure Area Intensifies off Konkan Coast

Navi Mumbai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has forecast a cloudy sky with heavy rain in Navi Mumbai on Friday, May 23, 2025. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range between 24 Degrees Celsius and 31 Degrees Celsius.

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan-Goa coast has developed into a well-marked low-pressure area. As of 5:30 AM IST today, May 23, it lies off the south Konkan coast and is likely to move northward and intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

The RMC has urged citizens to take necessary precautions when venturing outdoors and to remain alert to sudden weather changes. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and residents are advised to stay updated through official sources.

Earlier, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued an advisory along with a disaster management helpline number for use in case of emergencies.