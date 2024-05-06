Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Set to Hit 36 Degrees Celsius

The Regional Indian Meteorological Department in Navi Mumbai has forecasted a consistent weather pattern for the upcoming week, with no significant changes anticipated. Monday is expected to see a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, according to their latest report.

Nevertheless, the forecast indicates that relative humidity levels could soar as high as 72%, potentially leading to slight discomfort. However, the skies are anticipated to remain clear despite this.

Temperatures throughout the week will range between 27 and 36 degrees Celsius, with predominantly sunny conditions anticipated. During the day, wind speeds of up to 11 km per hour are expected.



