Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum Temperature to Drop on Saturday, Likely to Rise on Sunday

Navi Mumbai will see a slight dip in the maximum temperature on Saturday, although it will still be a warmer day overall. According to the forecast by the Regional Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, accompanied by relative humidity of up to 69%. The sky will remain clear. On Friday city recorded 37 degrees Celsius temperature

Temperatures will fluctuate between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius, with sunny conditions predicted for Navi Mumbai. Wind speeds of up to 18 km per hour are expected during the day.

However, Sunday is likely to see a rise in temperature, potentially reaching up to 38 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the Thane Belapur Industrial Area recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.