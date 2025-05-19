Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies, Moderate Rain Likely in Navi Mumbai This Week

Navi Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies with a possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 35°C, while the minimum may hover around 26°C. According to the IMD's regional centre, relative humidity levels are likely to remain around 52 percent.

Weather conditions are expected to remain consistent through the week, with similar temperature patterns and continued chances of moderate rainfall or thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest forecasts and take necessary precautions during periods of rain or lightning.

Wet week ahead

The bureau expects similar temperature ranges all week but cautions that intermittent rain and thunder will accompany the humidity. From May 19 to 25, a “fairly widespread to widespread” wet spell is predicted for Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations.