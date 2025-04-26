Navi Mumbai: Woman Allegedly Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter, Dies by Suicide in Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (April 26, 2025): A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter and then took her own life in Ghansoli village. The police suspect that the woman may have committed the act due to mental stress caused by ongoing health issues. The incident came to light on Thursday morning in the Chinchawali area of Ghansoli. Mahadev Kamble, who works the night shift, returned home to find the bodies of his wife and daughter. The victims have been identified as Priyanka Kamble (25) and Vaishnavi Kamble (6).

According to the police, Priyanka had been suffering from high blood pressure and other health problems, which led to mental stress. On Wednesday night, after her husband left for work, Priyanka and her daughter were alone at home. Police believe that Priyanka strangled her daughter Vaishnavi before hanging herself with a scarf.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Rabale police seized both bodies and sent them for postmortem. Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant stated that the preliminary investigation indicates that Priyanka acted out of depression, and further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525