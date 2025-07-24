Navi Mumbai: Woman Dances on Moving Mercedes in Kharghar; Driver Detained (Watch Video)

Navi Mumbai Viral Video: A video showing a woman dancing barefoot on the bonnet of a moving Mercedes-Benz car is going viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The video shows the woman performing the popular "Aura Farming Dance" while the car moves through city streets. She is seen swaying and posing dangerously as the vehicle moved through city streets.

Dancing on a moving car put the woman's safety at risk as well as that of the driver and other road users. Based on the video, Navi Mumbai traffic police have detained the driver of the car. Reports say the woman dancing on the bonnet is the driver’s girlfriend who was making a reel while the car was in motion.

The "Aura Farming Dance" trend gained popularity after a video of 11-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha went viral worldwide. Dikha performed the dance gracefully in traditional attire while balancing on a narrow racing canoe called a Jalur.