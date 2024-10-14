Navi Mumbai: Women Passengers To Get 50% Concession on NMMT Bus Tickets – Details Inside

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has announced a 50% concession on bus fares for all women, effective Monday, October 14.

NMMT operates across 77 routes, including Navi Mumbai and areas such as Mumbai, Borivali, Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Dahisar, Ambernath, Badlapur, Panvel, Ulwe Node, Khopoli, Karjat, and Rasayani. The fleet includes 40 non-air-conditioned buses and 37 air-conditioned ones.

The move comes after the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) announced a similar discount for women in March.

Read Also | CIDCO Lottery 2024: Navi Mumbai Mass Housing Scheme Attracts 12,400 Applications on Opening Day

For several years, women passengers, social organizations, and elected representatives have been demanding a 50% fare concession on NMMT buses. With the implementation of this decision, the demand of many women passengers has been met.

NMMT has already updated its Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) to provide discounted tickets to women. All drivers, conductors, and supervisory staff have been informed about the new policy.