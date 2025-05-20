Navi Mumbai: Women’s Self-Help Groups Join City’s Property Tax Drive as NMMC Launches Major Reform for FY 2025–26

Navi Mumbai: In an important move to streamline tax collection and empower local communities, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to engage women from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to assist in the city-wide distribution of property tax bills for the financial year 2025–26. This initiative marks a major shift in the civic body’s outreach strategy, combining grassroots participation with technological upgrades to enhance transparency, efficiency, and citizen convenience.

NMMC has already achieved a record-breaking ₹826 crore in property tax collection for FY 2024–25—the highest in its history. With a new target of ₹1200 crore set for FY 2025–26, the corporation has introduced a range of initiatives under the leadership of Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde.

One of the most notable reforms is the shift to a “One Year, One Bill” system. Starting this year, property tax bills will be distributed only once annually, replacing the previous biannual system. To ensure timely and widespread delivery, SHG women have been deployed across Navi Mumbai to hand-deliver bills to over 3.5 lakh property owners. Citizens are urged to cooperate with them and provide updated contact details, including mobile numbers and email addresses, to enable future digital communication.

In addition to grassroots outreach, NMMC has bolstered its digital infrastructure. Property tax bills are now available online at www.nmmc.gov.in and via the “My NMMC – Majhi Navi Mumbai” mobile app. A new Early Bird Scheme offers a 10% discount on the general tax amount for payments made before June 30, 2025—a first-of-its-kind incentive from the corporation.

Online payments have also been made easier through the integration of the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), allowing payments via net banking, UPI, credit/debit cards, and mobile wallets. Receipts are instantly generated, saving citizens a trip to the ward office and encouraging faster compliance.

Dr. Shinde stated that NMMC has taken several major steps to modernize property tax collection and make it more citizen-friendly. “Engaging SHG women for bill distribution is not just about efficiency—it’s about community involvement. I urge all property owners to support this effort, pay their dues by June 30 to avail the discount, and contribute to the city’s growth.”