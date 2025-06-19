Navi Mumbai: Work Begins on Mangrove Parks as Forest Dept Appoints Architects

Navi Mumbai: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik’s ambitious plan to establish four mangrove parks in Navi Mumbai has taken its first step, with the forest department appointing architects to design facilities at Airoli and Ghansoli.

Mumbai-based CoBOL Architects & Planners has been awarded the work order for both the conceptual and detailed architectural design of the mangrove parks, with a total consultancy fee of ₹20 lakh.

As per the work order, the firm’s responsibilities include site analysis, environmental assessment in coordination with experts, integration of sustainable and eco-friendly design elements, and designing visitor amenities such as pathways, decks, interpretation centres, and signage. The consultants have also been directed to adopt innovative, context-sensitive designs that align with ecological preservation.

The NatConnect Foundation, which has been actively campaigning for the development of mangrove parks, welcomed the move, calling it a much-needed initiative to raise awareness about the ecological importance of mangroves and their role in preserving marine biodiversity.

NatConnect Director B N Kumar had initially proposed the project as an eco-tourism initiative to then Konkan Commissioner and High Court-appointed Mangrove Committee Chairman Jagdish Patil back in August 2020.

“We recently suggested to Minister Naik the development of a mangrove walkway at a sea plant restoration site in Vashi village, close to the railway station,” Kumar said. “He appreciated the idea and forwarded the proposal to forest department officials. We are hopeful it will be implemented.”

The mangrove cell has also cleared illegal slums that had encroached on mangrove land. With the area now open, NatConnect believes a wooden walkway can be constructed without disturbing the existing mangroves, which are expected to regenerate naturally once the intertidal water flow is restored.

The proposed site in Vashi is considered ideal due to its proximity to the railway station, bus depot, and parking facilities. Kumar also suggested setting up a mobile mangrove experience and information centre at the location to further enhance public engagement.