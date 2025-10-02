Navi Mumbai: Youth Arrested for Molesting Teen Girl After Befriending Her on Social Media

Youth got arrested for allegedly molesting teen girl inside a car after befriending her on social media. Incident came to light after victim informed her father, who then informed police about the crime.

According to information given by FPJ, Victim student 11 was a resident at Ghansoli, recently came in contact with accused via social media, Accused who was a student of same collage in Vashi met victim on September 28 at a garba event in Vashi’s Sector-28. Victim's father lodged a complaint at Rabale police station, based on which case was registered under molestation charges and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Case was initially reported with Rabale police was later transferred vashi Police. Officials has sent a notice to the accused and further investigation is underway.