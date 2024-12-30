New Year Celebration in Navi Mumbai: 500 Plus Personnel Deployed for Traffic Safety Campaign

To ensure road safety and minimize accidents during New Year’s celebrations, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate’s Traffic Department has announced a special action campaign scheduled for December 31, 2024. Over 500 personnel will be strategically deployed at key locations across the city to enforce traffic rules.

According to the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police, the drive will involve 36 police officers and 510 personnel from 16 traffic units. The campaign will focus on penalizing traffic rule violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, with special breathalyzer tests conducted to identify and take action against drunk drivers.

The initiative, carried out under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), aims to enhance safety by addressing reckless driving and alcohol-induced traffic offenses.

Motorists are urged to adhere to traffic regulations and cooperate with the authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow. Citizens are reminded to celebrate responsibly and avoid activities that could endanger themselves or others on the road.