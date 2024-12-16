Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme: Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur Pushes Project Completion Date to March 2025

In a significant step towards resolving Panvel's long-standing water issues, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur conducted an on-site inspection of the Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme Phase 3 last week. Accompanied by Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, former House Leader Paresh Thakur, and other officials, the MLA reviewed the progress of the pipeline work from Vayal to Bhokarpada and directed that all pending works be completed by March 31, 2025.

The ambitious project, designed to meet the water demands of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area for the next 20 years, is progressing slowly. Once completed, it will more than double the current water supply, increasing from 100 MLD (million liters per day) to 228 MLD. This will provide a sustainable and uninterrupted water supply to Panvel residents.

Speaking at the site, Thakur said, "The people of Panvel deserve a permanent solution to their water problems. I have consistently followed up with the government to expedite this project. I have instructed officials to ensure that all work under Phase 3 is completed by the March 31 deadline."

The inspection also included a detailed review of the critical pipeline work between Vayal and Bhokarpada, with officials urged to accelerate progress to meet the set timeline.

Water scarcity was a key issue during the 2024 assembly elections, with voters raising concerns over the region's inadequate supply. As a four-time consecutive MLA, Thakur had assured residents that he would address the water supply problem comprehensively.

Prominent attendees during the inspection included Water Supply Officer Vilas Chavan, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Chief Engineer Prashant Bhambare, Executive Engineer Vengurlekar, Deputy Engineer Vaydande, and representatives from JVPR, the company managing the project.

The completion of the Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme Phase 3 is projected to bring long-term relief to Panvel residents, effectively resolving the area's water scarcity and ensuring a reliable supply for decades to come.