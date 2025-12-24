NMIA Operations To Begin Tomorrow: Travelling to Navi Mumbai Airport on Day One? Here Are the Best Routes From South Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to begin commercial services on December 25, marking a major milestone for aviation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which will become the first in India to operate two fully functional airports. On the inaugural day, 30 flights are scheduled to operate. As per official information, the first arrival will be the IndiGo flight 6E 460 from Bengaluru, landing at 8 am. Shortly after, the first departure will take place at 8.40 am, with IndiGo flight 6E 882 heading to Hyderabad. Akasa Air, Air India Express and Star Air will also operate flights on the opening day.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 and is expected to significantly improve air connectivity for residents of Navi Mumbai and surrounding regions. Apart from serving the city itself, the facility is designed to cater to passengers from Thane, Raigad, Pune and parts of the Konkan belt. Officials believe the new airport will play a crucial role in reducing congestion at Mumbai’s existing aviation hub. By offering a closer and more convenient option, it is also expected to substantially cut travel time for passengers travelling to and from Navi Mumbai, Panvel and nearby areas, improving overall travel efficiency.

How To Reach NMIA?

To ensure a smooth start to operations, authorities have shared detailed travel guidance for passengers commuting from South Mumbai. Clear signage and marked routes have been put in place to help motorists reach the airport without confusion. Travellers beginning their journey from Colaba, Nariman Point, Mantralaya or the Gateway of India can use Captain Prakash Pethe Marg or Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road. These arterial roads connect to Dimelo Road, which provides direct access to the Eastern Freeway, allowing drivers to avoid congested inner-city routes on the first day of airport operations.

Once on the Eastern Freeway, motorists are advised to continue straight towards Atal Setu, the sea bridge that offers a smooth and uninterrupted crossing over Thane Creek. Traffic officials have indicated that this stretch is expected to remain the quickest and most dependable route, particularly during peak travel hours. Passengers travelling from areas such as Parel, Worli and Mahalakshmi also have multiple access points to the Eastern Freeway. Routes including Acharya Dhonde Marg, Elijah Moses Road and Keshwarath Khadiya Marg merge seamlessly onto the Freeway, ensuring a direct connection to Atal Setu.

After crossing Atal Setu, travellers should take the last left exit at Chirle and enter NH348. Drivers are advised to keep to the left lanes while proceeding towards the Gavhan Fata interchange, from where they must turn onto Amra Marg. Continuing along this road leads to the Lupe junction, which serves as the western main entry point of the airport. From this junction, a dedicated airport access road guides vehicles directly to Terminal 1, making the final approach simple and well-organised for first-time visitors.

For passengers travelling during early morning or late-night hours, an alternative route has also been suggested to ensure convenience and flexibility. Motorists can exit Atal Setu at Ulve and continue towards the Jio Institute before taking a right turn onto Amra Marg. This route also connects to the airport’s western entrance. Authorities have advised travellers to carefully follow traffic signs and plan additional travel time on the opening day, as traffic movement is expected to gradually stabilise with the start of operations at the new airport.