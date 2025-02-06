NMMC Budget 2025-26: Navi Mumbai Civic Body Likely To Avoid Tax Hike Ahead of Elections

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is set to present its budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the third week of February. With elections on the horizon, expectations are high that the budget will avoid any tax hikes, as political parties seek to maintain voter favor.

Sources indicate that keeping in mind the upcoming elections, the civic administration is unlikely to introduce any tax increases, making it probable that the budget will remain tax-neutral.

The previous year’s budget, presented by then-Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, was free of tax hikes, with a revenue of Rs 4950 crore and an expenditure of Rs 4947.30 crore, resulting in a surplus of Rs 2.7 crore. As the fiscal year comes to a close, residents are eager to know whether this year’s budget will surpass the Rs 5000 crore milestone.

Airoli MLA and current Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has always been against imposing additional taxes. He might adopt a "no-tax-hike" approach. Alongside this, the budget is expected to place renewed focus on completing ongoing projects and introducing a few new initiatives.

The proposed budget is poised to prioritize the improvement of civic infrastructure and public services. Key projects include a solar energy initiative at Morbe Dam, road and intersection concretization, and the expansion of CBSE and English medium schools. In addition, there will be a greater emphasis on sustainable infrastructure, such as parking solutions and the promotion of eco-friendly vehicles.

A significant portion of the budget will also be allocated to water resources, addressing the growing needs of Navi Mumbai's expanding population and redevelopment projects. This long-term investment aims to secure a stable and reliable water supply for the city’s future.