NMMC Excels in ‘100 Days of Administrative Reforms,’ Bags 3rd Place in Maharashtra

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has achieved an impressive third-place ranking among municipal corporations in Maharashtra under the Chief Minister’s ambitious “100 Days of Administrative Reforms” campaign. The campaign, designed to improve public services, office efficiency, and citizen satisfaction, saw NMMC stand out for its innovative initiatives and strong performance across departments.

The final evaluation was conducted by the Quality Council of India, which assessed six municipal corporations on parameters such as website upgrades, office facilities, grievance redressal, ease of living, investment promotion, and use of technology.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, NMMC made remarkable strides in improving both citizen-facing and internal systems. The municipal website was revamped to make it more user-friendly, accessible, and equipped with an advanced AI chatbot. Importantly, all 68 public services under the Right to Service Act were made available online, along with 41 additional civic services — 37 of which are now fully digital.

The corporation also focused on improving office infrastructure, disposing of 2,766 old items and auctioning off 32 unused vehicles. More than 302,000 records were reorganized, and over 50,000 outdated files were cleared. Waiting areas were upgraded with better seating, clean drinking water, separate restrooms for men and women, and even a small library to promote reading among visitors.

To improve responsiveness, NMMC launched a robust grievance redressal system, including the My NMMC portal and mobile app, alongside state-level portals like Aaple Sarkar. Internally, the implementation of the e-Office system has brought greater transparency and speed to administrative work.

One of the most noteworthy innovations was the launch of India’s first municipal textile recycling initiative, which repurposes discarded clothing into usable products — a project that even earned praise from the Prime Minister.

Waste management also saw a major upgrade through RFID technology and an Integrated Command Control Center, improving tracking, accountability, and efficiency.

Commissioner Dr. Shinde congratulated his team, calling the recognition a proud moment for Navi Mumbai. He reaffirmed NMMC’s commitment to delivering faster, more transparent, and citizen-centric governance in the future.