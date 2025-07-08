NMMC Hall Ticket 2025: Know How to Check and Download Admit Card for Various Posts Once Released on nmmc.gov.in

NMMC Hall Ticket 2025: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is likely to release the NMMC Hall Ticket 2025 soon for its upcoming recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for various posts under the Direct Service Recruitment 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website at nmmc.gov.in once released. The written exam will be conducted on July 16, 17, 18 and 19. According to the official notice, hall tickets for eligible candidates will be made available at least seven days before the examination. Hall tickets will only be issued online. No physical copies will be sent by post.

How to download the NMMC Hall Ticket 2025:

Visit the official website at nmmc.gov.in Click on the “NMMC Hall Ticket 2025” link on the homepage Enter login details including registration number and password or date of birth Download and save the hall ticket Print a copy and keep it for the exam day

The recruitment drive under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Direct Service Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 668 posts across 30 cadres. The application process began on March 28 and ended on May 19.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions related to the examination.