NMMC Workers Strike: Navi Mumbai Civic Body Warns Against Illegal Protest, Urges Contract Workers’ Unions to Engage in Dialogue

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has strongly urged workers’ unions to withdraw their planned indefinite strike from February 10, calling it illegal and unnecessary, as the administration is already addressing their concerns. The municipal body emphasized that it has taken multiple steps to ensure justice for contractual workers, including the formation of a special committee under a retired Additional Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to review their demands and propose solutions.

The Social Samata Workers’ Union has announced a work stoppage, alleging that the administration has ignored their demands. However, NMMC has countered these claims, stating that the corporation has consistently kept union representatives informed of all developments. The administration clarified that contractual workers are not directly employed by the municipal corporation but are hired through contractors. As per the Supreme Court’s 2013 ruling, the principle of "equal pay for equal work" does not apply to them. Their wages are governed by the Minimum Wages Act, and they are regularly paid salaries, allowances, and bonuses through external agencies.

To ensure transparency and a fair resolution, NMMC had sought guidance from the Maharashtra government in 2022 and 2023 regarding implementing "equal pay for equal work" for contractual employees. In response, the government, through a letter dated September 25, 2024, advised the municipal corporation to assess its financial capacity and make an independent decision since no additional funds would be provided. Acting on this, NMMC formed a committee under Additional Commissioner-1, which reviewed legal provisions, existing court rulings, and wage structures. Their study found that implementing "equal pay for equal work" would result in lower wages than the current minimum wage structure. These findings were shared with all unions, and multiple discussions were held with representatives, including meetings on December 27, 2024, and January 16, 2025.

Despite these efforts, the union has decided to proceed with the strike while spreading misleading information, including claims that the administration submitted an incorrect report and ignored Chief Ministerial orders. NMMC has condemned these allegations, calling them an attempt to mislead the public.

The municipal corporation has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring fair treatment for contractual employees and has appealed to unions to wait for the special committee’s report, which is expected within two months. It has warned that disrupting essential city services through an unauthorized strike is illegal and unfair to Navi Mumbai’s residents.