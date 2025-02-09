NMMC Workers Strike: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Employees Set For Indefinite Strike From February 10

Thousands of contractual workers employed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are gearing up to initiate an indefinite strike starting February 10, demanding equal pay for equal work. Approximately 8,000 workers, whose duties include sanitation, water supply, and healthcare services, have voiced their concerns over ongoing wage disparities. Despite months of protests, including hunger strikes since December, their grievances remain unresolved.

The workers, under the banner of the Samaj Samata Kamgar Sangh union, stress the importance of addressing wage inequality across all municipal departments. Mangesh Lad, the union’s secretary, warned that if their demands are ignored, they will begin to halt essential services gradually. "We provide critical services, and our voices must be heard," he said.

However, the NMMC has disputed these claims, asserting that they have consistently provided fair wages, along with bonuses, provident fund contributions, and other statutory benefits as mandated by the Minimum Wages Act. The civic body further clarified that it had sought advice from the Maharashtra government regarding the wage disparity issue but was informed that no additional funds had been allocated by the state to address the matter.

In response to the situation, the municipal commissioner has formed a special committee, led by an additional commissioner, to assess the legal and financial viability of the workers' demands.